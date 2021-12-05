The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

