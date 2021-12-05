The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

