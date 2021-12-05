The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $69,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

