The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $779.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $765.47 million to $792.00 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $39.20. 1,165,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

