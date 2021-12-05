The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

NYSE SZC traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $43.40. 12,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,323. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.