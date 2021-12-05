The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Update

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 725,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,603. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.