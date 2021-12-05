The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

