The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.63.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.