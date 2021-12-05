The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNUT. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.39.

DNUT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 209,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,707,862 shares of company stock worth $39,734,041 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $11,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

