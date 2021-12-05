The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

