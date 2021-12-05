The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $12,065,038.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,408 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,607.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

