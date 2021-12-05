The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.26

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.26 and traded as low as $18.25. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 35,952 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

