The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $122,900.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southern stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Southern by 75.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

