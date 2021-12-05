The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 835,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 72.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Timken has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

