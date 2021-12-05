THEKEY 1-Day Volume Hits $426,416.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.80 million and $426,416.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.