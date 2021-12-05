TheStreet Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.22.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

