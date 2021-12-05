ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0422 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $29,483.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.08414744 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00605290 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

