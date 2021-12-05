Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 7,547 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.69% of Zymeworks worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3,032.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Zymeworks stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

