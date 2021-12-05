Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $106,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

