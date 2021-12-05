Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

