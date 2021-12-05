Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

