Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 44,871 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 92.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

NYSE:LNC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

