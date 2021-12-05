Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,521 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.33% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.87 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.