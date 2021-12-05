Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 967,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan Medical by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.61 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

