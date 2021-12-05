Tixl (TXL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $150,342.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $150,342.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

