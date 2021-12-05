Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 1,000 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $309.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.00. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

