Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $152,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.