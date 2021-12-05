Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $152,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

