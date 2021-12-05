Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BERY opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

