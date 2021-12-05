Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 887 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 166.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

