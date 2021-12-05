Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 848 call options.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $11,766,791. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OptimizeRx by 72.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.