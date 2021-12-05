Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 2,152 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.