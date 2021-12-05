Tranquility Partners LLC Has $353,000 Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the period.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,071. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

