Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,242,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

