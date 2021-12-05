Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

