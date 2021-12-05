Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 279,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,878 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

