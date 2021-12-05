TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.