TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $48.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 92,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,177. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $736.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.