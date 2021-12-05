Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

