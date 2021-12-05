TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,028 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

