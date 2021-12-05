TRON (TRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.97 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.59 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,899,999,983 coins and its circulating supply is 101,900,001,728 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

