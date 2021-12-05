Truist Cuts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $50.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by Truist from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

