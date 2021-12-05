Truist Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $57.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective upped by Truist from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

