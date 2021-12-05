Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

AKR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

