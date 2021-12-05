Truist Securities Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $160.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPG. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

