Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.

MEGEF opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. MEG Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

