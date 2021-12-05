Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02). 13,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 207,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.