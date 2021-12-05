Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

