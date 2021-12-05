Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

