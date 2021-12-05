Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

TWTR stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. Twitter has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

