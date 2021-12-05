UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €133.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €98.66 ($112.11) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.25. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

