UBS Group Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $452.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $435.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.82.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.27 and its 200-day moving average is $419.76. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $2,727,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.